Doja Cat lists her Beverly Hills mansion for $2.5 million

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Doja Cat is parting ways with the Beverly Hills mansion she picked up a little over a year ago, selling it for a cool $2.5 million.

People reports Doja made a few improvements to the two-story, midcentury home in the year and a half since she first purchased it. The first level contained two guest rooms and she has since updated one of them into a millennial pink powder room.

In other luxe amenities, the 8,000-square-foot property boasts a heated pool, backyard oasis, open gourmet kitchen, floor to ceiling windows, a balcony leading off the master bedroom, as well as a massive walk-in closet, a privacy gate and a state-of-the-art security system.

The home is being sold by Pardee Properties, which is offering a 3D tour of the location.

