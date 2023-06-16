Doja Cat releases new single, “Attention”

Doja Cat is finally back with new music.

The singer released her new single, “Attention,” on Friday, June 16. It’s the lead single off her untitled, upcoming fourth studio album, which she has been teasing for weeks with The Scarlet Letter-themed references over on Twitter.

Early Friday morning, she tweeted “scarlet is here” in upside down text that follows a blood drip emoji as a way to announce the song had dropped.

“Show you how to touch it, hold it like it’s precious/ It don’t need your lovin’, it just needs attention,” she sings on the track.

Doja Cat also released a music video with the song, which features the singer driving a car through hordes of screaming fans, before strutting down a city street at night.

“Attention” also includes a reference to Nicki Minaj.

“Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot s***/ Huh, I never gave an F, go stir the pot b****,” Doja Cat raps.

The singer’s upcoming album will serve as the follow-up to her wildly successful breakthrough 2021 project, Planet Her, which spawned hits like “Need to Know” and “Woman.”

