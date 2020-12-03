      Weather Alert

Dollar Store Sock Gnomes

Dec 3, 2020 @ 12:59pm

Today we’re ‘cooking’ up something a little different and trying our hand at a simple, holiday craft that you can easily create with supplies from the dollar store!  These little guys are so cute, they’d make a sweet little gift for your secret Santa too!

What you need:

1 white sock

1 black fuzzy sock

1 red fuzzy sock

2 bags of dried beans (I used white so they didn’t show through the sock)

1 Mop head (I bought a mop at the dollar store and cut the head off and used it to make 2 gnomes)

Twine

Blush (I just used a stick of blush I had, it’s to make his nose rosy)

All of the hot glue.  Ok, that might be an exaggeration but I would plan on using 3 sticks per gnome.

Popular Posts
Carrie Underwood And John Legend Team Up For 'Hallelujah' Video
cat eating food
Amazon 'Really Sorry' After Customers Receive Cat Food Instead of PS5
coins in a fountain
Disney Donates Fountains’ Coins To Central Florida Homeless Shelter
Christmas movies
The Most Festive Film Of All Time Has Officially Been Announced
Aultman Preparing for Arrival of Vaccine Next Month