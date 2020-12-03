Dollar Store Sock Gnomes

Today we’re ‘cooking’ up something a little different and trying our hand at a simple, holiday craft that you can easily create with supplies from the dollar store! These little guys are so cute, they’d make a sweet little gift for your secret Santa too!
What you need:
1 white sock
1 black fuzzy sock
1 red fuzzy sock
2 bags of dried beans (I used white so they didn’t show through the sock)
1 Mop head (I bought a mop at the dollar store and cut the head off and used it to make 2 gnomes)
Twine
Blush (I just used a stick of blush I had, it’s to make his nose rosy)
All of the hot glue. Ok, that might be an exaggeration but I would plan on using 3 sticks per gnome.