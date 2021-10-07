Domestic Violence Death Numbers Up, Bernabei Calls It ‘Pandemic Within Pandemic’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.
The Ohio Domestic Violence Network reports 131 people statewide killed in such incidents in the fiscal year ending June 30.
You’ll recall that 54-year-old Richard Nelson allegedly killed 38-year-old Bob Evans waitress Rebecca Rogers inside the Lesh Street NE restaurant back in April.
He’s awaiting trial.
And it was a deadly year for children.
Of the 131 victims of domestic violence across the state from last July through this June, 15 were young people.
That includes two in Stark County: 13-year-old Ace Mavrakis and 9-year-old Pippa Mavrakis.
Their parents, also dead in the murder-suicide in June: Nicholas and Lesley Mavrakis.
Mayor Tom Bernabei calls domestic violence in the city over the last year a “pandemic within a pandemic”.