      Weather Alert

Dominion Provides Environmental Grants to Kent Stark, Malone

Jan 25, 2021 @ 4:26am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Kent State Stark and Malone University are among several northeast Ohio organizations receiving environmental grants from Dominion Energy Ohio.

KSU Stark got $14,100 for a water resources initiative and other programs, while Malone got $5000 for its virtual environment education program.

Here’s more info from the Dominion press release:

Kent State University Stark, North Canton, received $14,190 for its Water Resources Initiative, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Environmental Education and Outreach program.

Malone University, Canton, received $5,000 for its Virtual Environment educational program, which teachers and students can in either in-person or remote class situations.

Popular Posts
bernie sanders meme
Ryan Reynolds Wins The Bernie Sanders Meme Frenzy With A Little Help From Deadpool
washington monument at night
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Psychic Medium Thomas John Recaps The Inauguration Festivities
Two Guard Members Removed From Inauguration Duty Over Ties To Militia Group
flat stomach
How To Help Your Stomach Get Flat Quicker
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Psychic Alexa Helps Answer Our Vaccine Questions