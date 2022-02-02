      Weather Alert

Domino’s Will Pay You $3 To *Not* Get Your Food Delivered

Feb 2, 2022 @ 7:08am

Like so many restaurants around the country, Domino’s is facing a shortage of workers, so the company is serving up a new plan.

Domino’s just unveiled “Carryout Tips” – a promotion that rewards customers with a $3 “tip” if they choose carryout over delivery.

Basically, you act as your own delivery driver.

Here’s how it works: Place a carryout order of $5 or more online or through the Domino’s app, then earn a $3 carryout “tip” that can be applied towards another online carryout order of $5 or more the following week.

What do you think of this idea? Is $3 worth it to leave your comfy couch to pick up your own pizza?

