Source: YouTube

He’s got nearly 200 acting credits to his name, but younger audiences know Donald Sutherland as President Snow from “The Hunger Games” movies. He passed away at the age of 88.

His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, shared the news on Instagram.

He earned two Golden Globes, an Emmy and an honorary Oscar.