Donation Will Help Foodbank Assist Even More People

(WHBC) – The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank received a donation that will help them assist even more people in the community.

During a presentation at the Giant Eagle at The Strip, Dietz & Watson handed food bank officials a check for $8,500.

The donation will help the food bank fund its Neighborhood Food Distribution program which helps people in the community.

The distributions will occur monthly at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank to serve those in need.

Each distribution is expected to serve more than 300 households, or 800 people, with 45,000 to 50,000 pounds of food, or about 40,000 meals.

“The family will get a grocery cart full of great products from local retailers and items that the foodbank was able to secure, enough to last five to seven days,” said the foodbank’s Leslie Genovese.

She says, in the areas served by the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank one out of every seven individuals are food insecure, and more than one out of every five children are food insecure.

In its second year, the program Called “Families Helping Families” Ran in Giant Eagle Stores in November and December, with Dietz & Watson donating based on sales of items purchased at all Giant Eagle stores.