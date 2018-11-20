Don’t Feed Your Pet THESE Foods This Thanksgiving!

A Seattle shelter is sharing some helpful tips to keep your pet safe this holiday season.

It may be tempting to share your holiday meal with your furry friends but vets advise against sharing table scraps for several reasons.

Keep brines away from your pets, the salt content of the solution could result in salt toxicosis.

Some foods are on the off-limits list including turkey bones, raw turkey, bread dough, grapes, raw batter (cake or cookie), onions (raw or cooked), garlic and chocolate.

Experts also advise giving your pets a place to retreat to avoid the commotion of house guests and keeping emergency numbers close at hand.