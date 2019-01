With the coming winter storm bearing down on northeast Ohio, it’s easy to get caught up in the preparations of food, fuel and warm clothes. But, don’t forget that our furry friends also need to be protected!

In Ohio, it’s illegal to keep pets exposed to harsh weather for extended amounts of time while left unattended or secured to exposed areas. Remember, if you are cold, they are cold!

If you see an animal left outside in this weekend’s cold, here are some resources to get them help