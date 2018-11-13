Don’t Get Mad, Get Even!

Divorce parties have become a popular way to celebrate the end of an ill-fated relationship but one woman decided to take things a tad further.

Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler decided to celebrate the end of her bad romance by blowing up her wedding dress. Kimberly blew the dress up on her family farm outside of San Antonio, TX surrounded by about 40 friends and family members. She said her dad was the mastermind behind the plan.

She originally wanted to just set it on fire but he voted to blow it to smithereens instead.