Don’t Get the SpongeBob Appearance at the Halftime Show? We’ll Explain…
By Sarah
|
Feb 4, 2019 @ 7:25 AM

Okay. If you tuned into the Super Bowl last night, you might have been wondering why SpongeBob and friends showed up to introduce Travis Scott. That was Maroon 5’s way of acknowledging a fan petition created, asking Maroon 5 to include the song “Sweet Victory” from Spongebob Squarepants. Fans wanted it because, well, not only would be it be awesome for SpongeBob to play during the halftime show,  but it would also serve as a tribute to Stephen Hillenberg. Hillenburg was the creator of the cartoon and died last November.

In the episode that the song “Sweet Victory” appears,  Spongebob and friends perform the song during the Super Bowl, as they are hoisted up into a football stadium in a gigantic fish bowl.

Some were ecstatic that there was a nod to the petition and that Spongebob made an appearance.

While others feel it was a cop out… since they didn’t even play the song “Sweet Victory.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Universal Orlando Features Glitter-Farting Troll Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over 21 Savage Memes Coffee Shop Gives Freebies For Good Deeds Coffee Shop Gives Freebies For Good Deeds The “Fiji Water Girl” Is Suing Fiji Water People Happier but Less Informed After Leaving Facebook
Comments