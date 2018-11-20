Don’t Give Babies Honey-Filled Pacifiers! Could Cause Botulism

Parents are being warned by the FDA about honey-filled pacifiers that are being sold online after babies have been diagnosed with botulism. Four babies in Texas have contracted botulism after using honey-filled pacifiers purchased in Mexico.

Honey cannot be consumed by babies under one-year-old due to Clostridium botulinum spores, which are found in honey and can grow in an infant’s body and produce toxins that can lead to paralysis.

Symptoms of infant botulism are constipation, weak cries, weak muscles, trouble breathing and difficulty swallowing. Infants over one-year-old are clear to have pasteurized honey because by then they have developed bacteria to protect them.