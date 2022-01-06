      Weather Alert

‘Don’t Look Up’ Officially Breaks Netflix Weekly Viewing Record

Jan 6, 2022 @ 8:51am

Don’t Look Up is flying high.

The climate change satire is officially a record-breaker, attracting the most viewing hours for a movie in a single week in Netflix’s history.

The pic’s 152.29 million hours watched globally in the week of December 27 – January 2 is a new high record, Netflix confirmed to Deadline.

Figures released by Netflix also show the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence movie is already its third most-watched film (in its first 28 days) of all time, behind only Bird Box and Red Notice.

Have you watched Don’t Look Up? Did you like it?

