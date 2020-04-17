      Breaking News
Friday Update: Ohio Sees Biggest Jump in Cases to Date, More Details Provided on Next Phase

Do’s and Don’ts for Avoiding Germs at the Grocery Store

Apr 17, 2020 @ 2:23pm

There’s a lot of new rules when it comes to going to the grocery store. Here are some do’s and don’ts to know before you go.  Do wear a mask. Those over 60 need to shop during the store’s special senior hours. And as most grocery stores have stepped up their cleanliness, it’s a lot to tackle so if you have your own disinfectant wipes bring them to clean carts and other surfaces.  Don’t touch something and put it back, use the “if you touch it, it’s yours” rule. Don’t bring your family, there should be one designated shopper. Don’t forget your gloves to protect yourself from picking up germs.  Do have a plan for what you’re going to get. Quick shopping is the way to go, the less time you spend in the grocery store the better. Finally do be friendly to others, do use sanitizer after you shop and do wipe down your phone…OFTEN!

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use