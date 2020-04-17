Do’s and Don’ts for Avoiding Germs at the Grocery Store
There’s a lot of new rules when it comes to going to the grocery store. Here are some do’s and don’ts to know before you go. Do wear a mask. Those over 60 need to shop during the store’s special senior hours. And as most grocery stores have stepped up their cleanliness, it’s a lot to tackle so if you have your own disinfectant wipes bring them to clean carts and other surfaces. Don’t touch something and put it back, use the “if you touch it, it’s yours” rule. Don’t bring your family, there should be one designated shopper. Don’t forget your gloves to protect yourself from picking up germs. Do have a plan for what you’re going to get. Quick shopping is the way to go, the less time you spend in the grocery store the better. Finally do be friendly to others, do use sanitizer after you shop and do wipe down your phone…OFTEN!