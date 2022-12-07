Doss Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame

Last night, former Canton McKinley Bulldog and Ohio State Buckeye Mike Doss was inducted into the College football Hall of Fame. Doss a apart of the back to back state titles for McKinley, had a senior seasons that included 1,454 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns, 111 tackles, and three interceptions and won All-State honors and an All-America honorable mention by USA Today.

After moving on to Ohio State, Doss saw a terrific career that culminated in an epic senior season. Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, unanimous first-team All-American, and Doss intercepted a Ken Dorsey pass to give Ohio State the lead in the BCS national championship game.

“And to think… I’m just a kid from Canton, Ohio. I dreamed of days like this. And then I worked for days like this. Now they call me a legend!!!” Doss Said on his Twitter account.

The 2022 Class included LaVar Arrington (Penn State), Champ Bailey (Georgia), Michael Crabtree (Texas Tech), Sylvester Croom (Alabama), Mike Doss (Ohio State), Chuck Ealey (Toledo), Kevin Faulk (LSU), Moe Gardner (Illinois), Boomer Grigsby (Illinois State), Mike Hass (Oregon State), Marvin Jones (Florida State), Andrew Luck (Stanford), Mark Messner (Michigan), Terry Miller (Oklahoma State), the late Rashaan Salaam (Colorado), Dennis Thomas (Alcorn State), Zach Wiegert (Nebraska), Roy Williams (Oklahoma) and coaches John Luckhardt (Washington & Jefferson [PA], California [PA]), the late Billy Jack Murphy (Memphis) and Gary Pinkel (Toledo, Missouri).

Doss did have a 6 year NFL career with 3 different teams.