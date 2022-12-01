‘Double Dollar Day’ Enhances Giving to Foodbank on Thursday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’ve been considering giving to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, Thursday would be a great day to do it.

It’s Double Dollar Day.

Foodbank CEO Dan Flowers says the JM Smucker Company and Beaver Constructors have provided nearly $120,000 in matching money for Thursday’s donations, effectively doubling your giving.

Flowers says from figures through September, they’ve seen 40,000 families at the new Canton facility on Cherry Avenue.