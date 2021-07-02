Double Take on New State Budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Different takes on the new two-year state budget.
Governor Mike DeWine signed it early Thursday, saying the $2 billion for K-through-12 shows how much the state cares about children.
But Zach Schiller with the left-leaning research group Policy Matters Ohio says there could be even more money going for education but for the three-percent income tax cut.
Schiller says the biggest tax breaks are going to the wealthiest Ohioans.
Still, DeWine says the budget and tax cut are remarkable, given that the state has just come through the biggest pandemic in over 100 years.
DeWine says it’s even more amazing that the Rainy Day Fund remained untouched throughout.
DeWine signed the budget bill early Thursday, striking out 14 mainly minor items he didn’t like.