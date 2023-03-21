Dove Cameron teases the next season of ﻿’Schmigadoon!’

Dove Cameron returns to the new season of Schmigadoon! as a new character who is a little more sultry than the affable Betsy.

This time, Dove will trade in the blonde pigtails to star as Jenny Banks, a nightclub performer. Also, while the Apple TV+ series is titled Schmigadoon!, which is the setting of the first season — a play on the classic Broadway musical title Brigadoon — season two is set in “Schmicago,” an obvious play on the musical Chicago.

“It’s an anthology,” Dove told Today of the musical comedy, adding, “So you come back each [season] and it’s a different storyline [and] different characters.”

Dove noted that while season one explored musicals of the 50s and 60s, this new tale honors those that took over Broadway in the 70s.

Dove also revealed, “We shoot all of the [musical] numbers live,” which brought some encouragement to the cast when filming the first season, which took place during the height of the pandemic.

“It felt very much like being a part of live theater in a time where there was no live theater,” she shared.

The new season of Schimigadoon! airs April 5 on Apple TV+.

