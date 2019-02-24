Dove Is Offering Dads $5,000 Parental Leave Grants
By Gabe
|
Feb 24, 2019 @ 4:13 PM

Since only 15% of U.S. men are offered any type of paternity leave, Dove Men+Care has pledged to $1 million in grants to fathers so that they may spend those first precious moments with their newborns at home.

Dove will extend grants in increments of $5,000 to men without any access to paid paternity leave. The grant program is a partnership between Dove and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.  Ohanian said he was inspired to start a program to allow men time to bond with their newborns after having a daughter of his own.

