Dover Council President Indicates He’ll Go After Homrighausen’s Interim Position
DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Dover’s council president plans to seek the position of interim mayor.
Shane Gunnoe telling our Jordan Miller on 1480 WHBC’s “Live and Local” that he’ll add his name to those submitting applications to the county Probate Court to lead the city in the absence of Richard Homrighausen.
The deadline for applications is Tuesday.
Gunnoe says the council president normally takes the mayor’s spot automatically when the mayor cannot serve, but it works differently under a suspension.
Homrighausen awaits a trial on ‘theft in office’ charges in September.