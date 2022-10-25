Dover Man Pays Up for Shooting and Killing Bald Eagle
October 25, 2022 4:52AM EDT
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Dover man must pay a $4000 fine and make $1500 in restitution to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for shooting and killing a bald eagle back in October of 2021.
79-year-old David Huff is also on probation for a year as a result of Monday’s federal sentencing hearing.
That hearing took place in the U.S. District Court in Youngstown.
Huff entered a guilty plea in June.
Court documents indicate he shot the eagle while checking land he owns in Tuscarawas County for rodents.
After shooting the once very-rare bird, he dumped it along a fenceline.