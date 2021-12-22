Dover Mayor Fires Three, Council Says It ‘Wreaks of Retaliation’
DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three key employees of the city of Dover are on the outside looking in, after they were fired by Mayor Richard Homrighausen late on Tuesday.
The city’s service director, safety director and the safety director’s executive assistant were all let go.
They had all provided affidavits to city council in their investigation of the mayor’s absence from his job, which has become a state auditor’s investigation.
city council President Shane Gunnoe saying it wreaks of retaliation.
Homrighausen reportedly said he was “taking care of city business” when asked about the firings.
City council meets to discuss their options Thursday night at 7.