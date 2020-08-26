      Weather Alert

Downtown Hotel Set to Collect New Taxes, Assessments Upon Reopening in 2 Months

Aug 26, 2020 @ 3:42am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When the remodeled DoubleTree by Hilton Hall of Fame Village Hotel in downtown Canton reopens in about two months, it’ll be poised to collect funding as part of a Tourism Development District.

Canton City Council approved collection of an additional 2-percent tax from guests.

The city’s 3-percent bed tax will also go into a special fund now.

At this time, the district encompasses just the hotel.

