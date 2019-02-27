Downtown Ice Rink Closing For The Season

(WHBC) – You don’t have much time left to enjoy the Hall of Fame City Ice Rink in downtown Canton.

The rink will close for the season on Sunday, March 3rd at 6 p.m.

That means this coming Friday, March 1st, will be the last First Friday that the rink will be open this season.

The city is urging people to get family and friends together and come on out for one last skate of the season.

“The 2018-2019 season was another great success and we are already looking forward to next year. We don’t like snow and ice on our roads but we love winter for the ice rink,” said Mayor Tom Bernabei.

This year was the third year that the ice rink was open after being closed for seven years, and he says this was its most successful year with its largest attendance.

“I would like to thank all of the individuals and partners who made this possible,” the mayor added.

The ice rink is a collaborative effort of the City of Canton, City of Canton Parks and Recreation, Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Canton Special Improvement District, Coon Restoration, Arcade Coneys and Center Ice Sports.