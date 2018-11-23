Downtown Ice Rink Opens For The Season

(WHBC) – The Hall of Fame City Ice Rink has opened for the season.

Thanksgiving Day was the first day the ice rink in downtown Canton was open.

The rink, located on the north side of Tuscarawas Street West, between the Stark County Court House and Arcade Coneys, will be open 7 days a week, weather permitting.

The cost is $2 with your own skates, and 4 bucks if you’re renting skates.

Mayor Bernabei says the rink has been a huge hit with people looking to enjoy some outdoor fun in historic downtown.

The ice skating experience is enhanced with festive music and lighting.

There’s also room for spectators to sit.

On-site food is available from Arcade Coneys.

For more information, including hours of operation, click here.