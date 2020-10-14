      Weather Alert

Downtown StarkFresh Grocery Store Open, Busy

Oct 14, 2020 @ 6:54am

CANTON, Ohio *News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a grocery store in downtown Canton once again, and people are checking it out.

StarkFresh has opened a full-line grocery store at Cherry Avenue and 3rd Street NE.

Store manager Miles Cooper says they’ve got the fresh stuff like locally-grown vegetables and fruit up front.

The store is open 9 to 7 Monday through Saturday.

There’s a staff of five that the non-profit has hired.

Cooper says the idea is to help people escape the vicious cycle of hunger.

They have a kitchen which is used to produce food items for sale in the store…

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use