Dozens In A California Neighborhood Are Getting Uber Eats Food They Didn’t Order

March 24, 2023 10:18AM EDT
Dozens of households in a California neighborhood are getting random Uber Eats deliveries that they say they never placed. Um…that’s free food!  #FeelGood

Neighbor Morgan Currier received 30 deliveries. William Neal says he received 40 deliveries. One neighbor apparently opposes free food and went as far as to post a sign on his door, saying “Uber Eats do not leave that delivery order! Fake order.” The jury is still out about if this is  from a Good Samaritan trying to spread some love, or a prank. Uber Eats has taken action against a number of accounts and for now, the deliveries have stopped. So it’s looking like it’s a prank. Dang it.

