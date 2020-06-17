Dozens Of Teddy Bears Take Over Theme Park Super Swing And It’s Unbearably Cute
Last month the Walibi Holland theme park in the Netherlands went viral after they released a video of 22 teddy bears riding their Untamed roller coaster. The teddy bears are back at it again, this time they are riding the theme park’s Super Swing.
The video was made to encourage people to come back to the park after it was closed due to Coronavirus. The park is currently open with limitations. Did you have a teddy bear growing up? Share your teddy bear story.