Dr. Vanderhoff on Case, Hospitalization Increases: Get Shots

Dec 6, 2021 @ 4:49am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The increase in case and hospitalization numbers should send one main message.

Get vaccinated or get a booster.

That from director of the Ohio Department of Health Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff.

He says all indications are that the current vaccines will work against the omicron variant of the virus.

He points out two concerning trends for which there’s no explanation.

The hospitalization rate is higher here in northeast Ohio.

And COVID is 25-percent more prevalent in the 23-to-49 age group.

