Dr Vanderhoff: ‘People’ of Ohio Have to Make Vaccine, Masks Work
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – As case and hospitalization numbers rise, the Ohio Department of Health is sounding the alarm.
Director Dr Bruce Vanderhoff says those vaccinated or not wearing a mask indoors are contributing to the problem.
Some hospitals in the state have been forced to cancel some elective surgeries because of the number of COVID patients.
Nationally, statistics show 48-percent of pregnant women with COVID deliver early, and “baby” ends up in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.