      Weather Alert

Drake Becomes Fifth Act In History With At Least Eleven #1 Albums

Jun 27, 2022 @ 8:39am

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind debuted at #1 on the latest Billboard 200, which helped him make history.

The 35-year-old rapper/singer joins The Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), and Barbra Streisand (11) in the all-time rankings of musicians with the most No. 1 projects.

This makes Drake the 5th act to have at least 11 number-one albums. Honestly, Nevermind topped the Billboard 200 with 204,000 units. That’s lower than Drizzy’s previous album. 2021’s Certified Lover Boy debuted at #1 but sold 613,000 copies.

What is the best Drake album?

Popular Posts
Amber Heard Says She Still Has Love For Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Trial Juror Speaks Out About Evidence Not Supporting Amber Heard’s Testimony
Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Debuts In September
Britney Spears Deletes Instagram
Connect With Us Listen To Us On