Drake Buying into Plant-Based Chicken Company
Drake is taking on a new venture. The rapper has invested in a plant-based “chicken” company called Daring Foods. The company’s CEO said in a statement, “The first wave of plant-based was really focused on taste and texture, but then you had the sacrifice of other elements, like health.” Other celebs who have invested in plant-based companies include Serena Williams and Jay-Z. Do you think plant-based meat products taste like the real thing?