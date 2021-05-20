      Weather Alert

Drake Buying into Plant-Based Chicken Company

May 19, 2021 @ 9:50pm
Chicken Nuggets with Ketchup, Popular American Fast Food, Snack, Quick Bites, Appetizer, Directly Above Photo.

Drake is taking on a new venture.  The rapper has invested in a plant-based “chicken” company called Daring Foods. The company’s CEO said in a statement, “The first wave of plant-based was really focused on taste and texture, but then you had the sacrifice of other elements, like health.” Other celebs who have invested in plant-based companies include Serena Williams and Jay-Z. Do you think plant-based meat products taste like the real thing?

