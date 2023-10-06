Drake Drops Surprise Single And Video Featuring His Son

A new single from Drake magically appeared with a video on YouTube Thursday morning. The video for “8AM in Charlotte” features his 5-year-old son, Adonis, who shows off some artwork that he made.

“Tell me about your beautiful piece of artwork that you sold me,” (to which he explains it’s a goat running away from monsters). Drake says, “Daddy’s name is next to the goat, does that mean that he’s the GOAT?” “Yes, so it’s Daddy GOAT,” Adonis confirms.

More of Adonis’ art will be incorporated as the cover art for his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, which is out today.