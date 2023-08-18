Drake Gifts A Fan With A $30,000 Birkin Bag

Well this is fun! Drake paused during his last Los Angeles tour stop on Wednesday to gift a pink Birkin bag to a lucky fan in the audience. He jokes “Drake ain’t cheap” as the crowd cheers, then walks across the stage and tells security to give the bag to a specific woman in the front row. “Give that girl a nice little Birkin bag,” he said. “Make sure she has security on the way out too so nobody robs her.”

Drake famously revealed in a 2017 interview that he’s been collecting Birkin bags for “the woman I end up with,” and eventually showed them off for a 2020 Architectural Digest feature. They all cost from $40,000 to $500,000 each. So wait…was that Drake shooting his shot???