      Weather Alert

Drake Signs $400 Million Deal With Universal Music Group

May 5, 2022 @ 8:19am

Drake signed a new deal with Universal Music Group worth $400 million.

It’s an “expansive, multi-faceted” endeavor “that encompasses recordings, publishing, merchandise, and visual media projects.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that The Weeknd had also signed a similar expansion of his prior deal with Republic (a subsidiary of Universal) which would likewise cover “recorded music, publishing, merchandise, and video.”

Looks like big things are in the works for these guys!

SOURCE

Popular Posts
James Corden Leaving ‘Late Late Show’ Next Year
Oscar Winning Actors Found to Live Longer Than Those Who Are Unrewarded
Adele May Move Vegas Residency To Planet Hollywood
‘Fast X’ Director Quits In First Week Because Of Vin Diesel
New music Friday: MAX, Gavin DeGraw, Khalid and more
Connect With Us Listen To Us On