Drake Surprised Us With New Album “Honestly Nevermind”

Jun 17, 2022 @ 8:08am

Drake’s surprised us with his seventh album last night, HONESTLY, NEVERMIND. The new album follows 2021’s Certified Lover Boy.

 

After Scorpion dropped, fans waited three years for CLB. Drake has been in the studio recently, with several features in 2022.  He appeared on Future’s “I Never Liked You” for two songs, collaborated with Gunna on “P Power,” and teamed up with Jack Harlow for “Churchill Downs” and a Kentucky Derby-themed music video.

The album is now available everywhere. Do you think Drake decided to drop his album because Beyoncé announced hers?

