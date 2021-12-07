Drake Withdraws From Grammy Nominations
Drake was nominated for two Grammys: Best Rap Album for his “Certified Lover Boy” album and Best Rap Performance for his song “Way 2 Sexy” (featuring Future and Young Thug).
No reason was given for why Drake wanted out of the Grammys, but it didn’t necessarily open the door for another artist to take his spot in those categories.
The voting will go forward with just four nominees, presumably because the ballots have already been posted to Academy members.
