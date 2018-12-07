Drama Brewing In The School Drop-Off Lane

A post by an obviously image-obsessive mother on the Facebook group, “Sanctimommy”, has a lot of moms very upset after the proposed that mothers should ‘try a little’ with their appearance at the school drop-off.

“I look around as I’m walking my daughter to the front door and all we see is rat nest hair, no makeup, eyebags out to wherever and I’m not 100 but I think I smell morning breath coming from these cars,” the anonymous woman wrote.

As if that wasn’t enough to stop you in your tracks, the post went further by the mother bringing her daughter into the post, “My daughter said to me, ‘mommy you are so pretty. My friends’ mommies all look so old. I’m so proud of you and that you are my mommy.”