Driver Hits Two Kids Stepping Off School Bus

(ONN) – A young driver is in legal trouble after illegally passing a school bus and hitting two kids.

The 18-year-old driver hit two second grade boys as they were stepping off the school bus in Willowick.

The driver admitted that she was trying to pass the bus when she hit them.

She said she panicked and drove away.

She turned herself in to police a day later.

If convicted of the misdemeanor charges, she could face a fine and a few months in jail.

The boys are expected to fully recover from their injuries.

Officials say the driver is lucky she didn’t kill anyone by her actions, and are reminding drivers to always obey all laws concerning school buses.