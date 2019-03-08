Driver Yells Obscenities At Students; Abandons School Bus At Gas Station
By Gabe
|
Mar 8, 2019 @ 5:11 PM

A bus driver in Pennsylvania is in big trouble.  Lori Ann Mankos has been charged with DUI and 26 counts of endangering the welfare of children. She left the bus with 30 kids at a gas station.

The students on the bus were initially making fun of Mankos’ driving. They became concerned when the bus started swerving into on-coming traffic.  Mankos pulled the bus over and told the kids to “Go F*** Yourselves.” She suggested that the students call their parents to pick them up.

They were ok with that. Mankos left the bus but wouldn’t let the kids off. They had to get out through the emergency exit.

