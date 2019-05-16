Drivers, Bicyclists Urged To Share The Road

(ONN) – Safety officials are using May – National Bicycle Safety Month – to remind those on the road how to keep each other safe.

Last year, there were 1,500 bicycle related crashes in Ohio.

In 2017, 783 bicyclists were killed in crashes with motor vehicles.

Drivers need to remember to obey Ohio’s three-foot passing law, which mandates motorists maintain at least three feet of clearance when passing a bicycle traveling along the road in the same direction.

Never honk at bicyclists, as they may be startled and swerve off the road or into traffic.

Bikers should always wear a helmet and follow traffic laws, like stopping at red lights and stop signs.

Get more safety tips here.