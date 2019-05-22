Drumstick Ice Cream Cereal Is Now a Thing
You can now have ice cream for breakfast. General Mills has just launched two Drumstick ice cream inspired cereals for breakfast.
The cereal will hit shelves this summer and will come in two flavors, Classic Vanilla, and Mint Chocolate.
The cereal will be available in select stores, and Walmart has already confirmed that they will be one of the stores carrying the cereal.
