Dryer Fire: North Canton Laundromat Blaze is Smoky One

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire inside a commercial dryer at New Berlin Bubbles and Suds in North Canton on Friday sent a lot of smoke into the building, and even into an adjacent business.

The North Canton Fire Department says a city police officer initially used a fire extinguisher at the North Main Street business.

Firefighters knocked down the rest of the flames.

No cause and no reported injuries.

