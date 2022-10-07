Dua Lipa confirms she’s single: “It’s been really great”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards

Dua Lipa may have been spotted looking cozy with Trevor Noah recently, but the “Levitating” singer says right now, she’s not dating anyone.

Dua clarified her relationship status in the latest episode of her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service. Speaking to her guest — fellow British pop star Charli XCX — Dua said, “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time.”

She added, “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do, but when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down, I think it is the Leo thing – it makes a big difference!”

Dua and her boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid, reportedly ended things in December of 2021, and Dua subsequently told the June/July 2022 issue of Vogue, “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone.”

