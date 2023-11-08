Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Dua Lipa Gaves Some Fans On The Street The First Listen To Her New Music

November 8, 2023 11:20AM EST
Source: YouTube

Dua Lipa surprised fans outside the BBC studios in London this week by letting them listen to her new song ‘Houdini’ on her phone.

The highly-anticipated new single is scheduled to drop tomorrow.

It’s not the first time she’s let fans hear her music first…four years ago she let an 8-year-old fan named Sam hear her song “Don’t Start Now” before anyone else!

