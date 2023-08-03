Dua Lipa Sued A Third Time Over “Levitating”

There is no letting up on “Levitating” from Dua Lipa… She’s being sued for a third time over the song from her 2020 album, “Future Nostalgia.”

This time, the suit has to do with the talk-box feature on the song. Per People Magazine,

The latest suit, filed on Monday, July 31, comes from music producer Bosko Kante who alleges the pop star was never given permission to use his “talk box” recording in her remixes of “Levitating,” per Billboard. Kante claims the “talk box” track was created for the original rendition of “Levitating,” but the star and label were not allowed to use it in remixes, including the “Da Baby” version.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa is celebrating a big new song for the “Barbie” movie with “Dance the Night.” While we wait to find out what happens with this case, go ahead and peep this behind the scenes look of the choreography for her song…