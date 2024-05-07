Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Dua Lipa to headline Austin City Limits Music Festival 2024

May 7, 2024 3:07PM EDT
Share
Disney/Randy Holmes

Dua Lipa has yet to announce a tour in support of her new album, Radical Optimism, but she’ll be headlining the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which takes place over two weekends in October: October 4-6 and 13-15.

The stacked lineup for the festival includes Reneé Rapp, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Chappelle Roan, Dominic Fike, Tyla, Stephen Sanchez, blink-182, The Beaches and Dasha. Tickets for both weekends are on sale now at aclfestival.com.

Dua’s only other tour dates so far are a run of headlining shows in Europe in June, an appearance at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 28 and several additional European festivals in July. She’ll do a hometown show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 17.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Billy Joel Serenades His Ex-Wife With The Song He Wrote For Her
2

Drew Barrymore teams with Justin Bieber’s drew house for new capsule collection
3

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more
4

Dua Lipa talks dealing with online hate: “I get a real kick out of proving people wrong”
5

A symptom of being spicy: Shinedown announces signature hot sauce line