Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” from ‘Barbie’ movie soundtrack has arrived

May 26, 2023 7:30AM EDT
TYRELL HAMPTON

Dua Lipa is ready to tear up the dance floor with “Dance The Night,” the first single from the forthcoming Barbie soundtrack. 

The disco-pop tune arrived Thursday, along with an equally playful music video, which follows Dua as she arrives on set to film. The visuals ooze of the infamous Barbie pink color, from the convertible she drives, to the outfits she wears. The film’s director, Greta Gerwig, even makes a cameo at the very end.

Taking to social media, the singer announced the song’s release, sharing, “DANCE THE NIGHT written for @barbiethemovie OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!!!”

“I wrote this song with my friends @iammarkronson @wyattish @carolineailin and we hope you LOVE IT,” she added.

“Dance The Night” is the English-Albanian singer’s contribution to Barbie The Album. Other contributors to the soundtrack include GAYLEIce SpiceLizzoThe Kid LAROIHaim, and more. 

In addition to Dua’s musical contributions, she also appears in Barbie, alongside Margot RobbieRyan GoslingIssa Rae, Simu LiuMichael CeraKate McKinnonJohn Cena, and many others.

Barbie the Album drops Friday, July 21 in tandem with the film’s theatrical release. 

“Dance The Night” is currently available to stream on all platforms.

