Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia' capsule collection available now

Jan 18, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

To mark the upcoming launch of Dua Lipa‘s Future Nostalgia 2022 World Tour next month, her online store has launched a capsule collection of limited-edition merchandise, with more to come.

So far, fans can buy a three-quarter zip logo Future Nostalgia sweatshirt, socks, a keychain and a candle, with prices ranging from $10 to $75.  The back of the sweatshirt features the album’s track list, plus a lyric from the title track: “I know you ain’t used to a female alpha.”

On February 2, additional merch will drop in a whole different color palette, including a zip-up hoodie, matching shorts and a crop top.

Dua’s tour starts February 9 in Miami.

